CCI delegation calls on IGP, projects law & order issues

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 8: The Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) Jammu asserted that improving law and order situation is imperative for achieving peace and progress as chaos and crime snarl development process badly.

A deputation of CCI Jammu led by its president, Arun Gupta met IGP Jammu Mukesh Singh at his office chamber and discussed various issues including rising crime graph, affecting the business prospects in Jammu.

The CCI president lauded the IGP for taking good initiatives in making police force people-friendly and police stations accessible to all by asking men in ‘Khaki’ to make atmosphere conducive and cordial. He said that there is sea change in the way cops deal with public now as compared to earlier days when common man used to fear to even talk to a cop.

Chamber president said that although the crime scenario in Jammu has improved considerably but still there is need to tighten noose around criminals as incidents of thefts, chain & mobile snatchings, drug abuse are on rise besides notorious criminals ruling the roost and striking at their will.

Expressing concern over last week’s firing incident outside leading businessman’s house in Jammu, the CCI president asked Mukesh Singh to prioritize the investigation and ensure that the culprits face the law book as soon as possible.

Gupta said that business in Jammu being a tourist destination depends on footfall of visitors and rising crime is the biggest impediment in wooing tourists. “Jammu’s development, prosperity and fortune therefore solely depends on peaceful dwelling and police has a major role in ensuring crime free society”, he said, adding that police giving little thrust in the matter is the need of the time.

Referring to Tuesday’s incidence of leopard venturing into Gandhi Nagar locality, Arun Gupta appealed to IGP to recommend and confer award to the wildlife department employee, who saved his colleague from the animal’s fury using a normal cane. He said that the timely action and extraordinary bravery of the aforesaid staffer of Wildlife Department saved one precious life. Another significant issue which was discussed in the meeting was action taken against owners of vehicles registered outside the Union Territory.

Giving a patient hearing to the issues highlighted by the CCI, IGP Jammu ensured early redressal of problems and a considerate view on the suggestions being extended.

Anil Gupta- senior vice president, Rajeev Gupta- junior vice president, Gaurav Gupta- secretary general, Rajesh Gupta- secretary and Rajesh Gupta-II treasurer also accompanied.