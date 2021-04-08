Green spaces to be developed in Jammu under Smart City project: Div Com

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 8: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Dr Raghav Langer today directed the Forest Department and other line departments to identify vacant spaces in Jammu City to develop these into green patches.

He was chairing a meeting of concerned departments to review their action plans for plantation of trees under Jammu Smart City project.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Central, DFO Jammu, DFO Social Forestry, Joint Director School Education, Project Director NHAI besides senior functionaries of PWD, JMC, JDA, NHIDCL Director Colleges and other concerned.

The DFO Jammu informed that the Forest Department has set the target of planting 5 lakh plants on the outskirts of Jammu City including, parks, schools, colleges, river banks, Road sides and on the vacant state land.

The Div Com directed all concerned departments to identify locations for Plantation which would be developed as green spaces. He also instructed concerned officers to formulate a comprehensive action plan of their respective departments for plantation to provide Jammu City a green cover.

He also instructed DFO to identify more locations and tree species which are not included in the routine Plantation drives of the department.