Advisor Baseer tours Samba, inspects RDD works

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Apr 8: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan today visited district Samba and inspected progress of various works of Rural Development Department and also held a public grievance camp at conference hall of DC office Samba.

During the tour programme, Advisor accompanied by District Development Commissioner, Anuradha Gupta, Director RDD Surdershan Kumar, visited Rural Haat at Swankha morh, Pond Chapri at Thalori and Panchayat Ghar Badhori.

Advisor Khan while inspecting the development works said that rural infrastructure should be put to optimum use for overall betterment of the rural society. He said the ‘Rural Haat’, at Swankha should be used as a platform for promotion of products of SHGs under NRLM, Small Scale Industries, Agro based Industries and products under ‘One District One Product’ programme. He also directed DDC for using Information Education and Communication activities for generating maximum awareness among the locals.

He while visiting the water body (pond) laid emphasis upon enriching water harvesting techniques which will be beneficial for irrigation purposes in these Kandi areas besides providing impetus to ‘Sustained Rural Economy’ concept in shape of Aquaculture.

He stressed on making the Panchayat Ghars as a hub of rural activities. He directed the RDD Director for submitting the details of left out Panchayats without Panchayat Ghars for early sanctioning of Panchayat Ghar in those panchayats.

Advisor Baseer Khan later in the day met scores of groups and individuals at conference hall DC office Samba as a part of Public Grievance redressal and public outreach Programme.

District Development Council Chairman Keshav Dutt Sharma, District Development Council Vice-Chairman Balwan Singh and DDC members gave a firsthand account of various departmental schemes and public issues like payment under MGNREGA, repairing of hand pumps, proposal for new water supply schemes, mining issue, SBM liabilities, road connectivity issues, erratic power supply and other public grievances.

Advisor Khan patiently listened to all the public grievances and assured that each grievance shall be taken to the logical end based on merit.

Advisor directed District Administration Samba for pro-actively working on public grievances in a time bound manner besides holding public grievance redressal camps regularly as a standard adopted for better administrative delivery system. He said that the Lieutenant Governor has laid much emphasis on public outreach programmes and should be taken with utmost seriousness.

The public grievance delegation included farmers, Industrialist, students, Border Welfare Organization, Municipal Committee members, Panches, Sarpanches.