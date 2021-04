Power shut down

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 8: In order to carry out various upgradtion/repair works, the power supply to Dhanna, Thein, Dhanore, RTIC and adjoining areas fed from 66/11 KV Receiving Station Basantpur shall remain affected on April 09 from 10 am to 05 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Dyalachack, Hiranagar, Jandi and adjoining areas fed from 66/11 KV Receiving Station Hiranagar-I shall remain affected on April 10 from 10 am to 05 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to Kootah, Ssaida Surara, PHE and adjoining areas fed from 66/11 KV Receiving Station Nichla shall remain affected on April 11 from 10 am to 05 pm.

Meanwhile, the power supply to Katli, Manglor, Dinga Amb, Ramkot, Gurah Kalyal, Gujroo Nagrota and adjoining areas fed from 33 KV Hiranagar line emanating from 66/33/11 KV Receiving Station Hiranagar shall remain affected on April 10 from 11.30 am to 12.30 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Budhi, PHE and adjoining areas fed from 11 KV Budhi Feeder emanating from 66/11 KV Receiving Station Nanan shall remain affected on April 09 from 09 am to 01 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to Kaleeth, Khour town, Gigral Kharah, Dhanger, Chack Malal, Aizal Mallal and adjoining areas fed from 33KV Khour-Kaleeth line emanating from 132/33KV Grid Station Kaleeth shall remain affected on April 09 from 09 am to 03 pm.