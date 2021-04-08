SEC sanctions financial relief to victims of lightning

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 8: The Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam today chaired a meeting of the State Executive Committee (SEC) for Disaster Management to finalize budget allocation to districts to take up works and services for disaster management, relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction.

Administrative Secretaries of Departments of Finance, Home, and Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation & Reconstruction (DMRRR) participated in the meeting.

The State Executive Committee authorized DMRRR to reconcile district-wise requirements of snow clearance machinery including snow ploughs and cutters after considering the current stock position for their subsequent procurement. The department was directed to submit the consolidated requirement within 15 days.

It also approved the allocation of Rs. 22.64 crore among the districts of Jammu & Kashmir for meeting emergency expenditures on account of disaster management, relief, rehabilitation, and reconstruction.

Further, the Committee declared the death of 3 persons due to lightning on 21.07.2020 in district Poonch as natural calamity under SDRF norms and sanctioned financial relief to the tune of Rs. 4 lakh per victim.