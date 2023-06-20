Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar To Visit Jammu And Kashmir

New Delhi, Jun 20: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will be on his maiden visit to Jammu and Kashmir on June 22, a statement said on Tuesday.

During his visit, the VP will attend the Special Convocation of the University of Jammu, the Vice President’s Secretariat said in a communique.

Later, the VP will proceed to Katra to offer prayers and have darshan at the Holy Shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi.

He is also scheduled to visit the Jammu and Kashmir Raj Bhawan.