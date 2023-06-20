Bizman-Activist Sandeep Mawa Affixes Tricolour On JKLF Office Door

SRINAGAR, June 20: Businessman-turned-political activist Sandeep Mawa on Tuesday affixed the national flag on the office door of the banned separatist outfit Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front in the downtown area here, officials said.

Accompanied by a few supporters, Mawa, who has been on the radar of militants, affixed the Tricolour on the main door of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front’s (JKLF) office in the Bohri Kadal locality of downtown (interior) Srinagar, they said.

Offices of the JKLF have mostly been shut since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

Mawa said Kashmiris will not allow anti-national activities.

“JKLF, which was involved in terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir right from the 1960s, which has been led by people like Maqbool Bhat, Yasin Malik and Bitta Karate, we have given them a befitting reply,” Mawa said.

“This is an Indian institution, which can be used for anything but we will not allow anti-national activities,” he added.

Mawa said Kashmiri Muslims and Pandits will together make a new Jammu and Kashmir where development and progress will take place on the path of peace.

On August 3 last year, Mawa affixed two national flags on the gate of the Hurriyat Conference office in the Rajbagh area. (Agencies)