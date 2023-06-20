800 Bottles Of Psychotropic Drug Seized In J&K’s Srinagar

DE Web Desk

Srinagar, Jun 20: Police on Tuesday seized 800 bottles of a psychotropic drug, codeine phosphate from a vehicle in Jammu and kashmir’s Srinagar city outskirts that tried to jump a checkpost.

Police said that a Scorpio vehicle sped away from the checkpost in Chanapora outskirts of the city.

“The vehicle was intercepted and 800 bottles of codeine phosphate were recovered from the vehicle.

“One Muhammad Yasin Rather of Chanapora was arrested and an FIR lodged against the accused,” police said.