Union MoS visits Kashmir Saffron Trade Centre at Pampore

Excelsior Correspondent

PAMPORE, July 11: In a significant move to bolster the saffron industry in Kashmir, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Jitin Prasada, today visited the India International Kashmir Saffron Trade Centre (IIKSTC) Dusoo, Pampore.

Present on the occasion were Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhury Mohammad Iqbal, Managing Director Trade Promotion Organization, Khalid Jahangir and other concerned officers.

During his visit, Jitin Prasada inspected different sections of the centre and reviewed various operations at the state-of-the-art processing unit. He visited different blocks of the centre including, stigma separation, drying, grading, packing and the E-Auction Center. He was thoroughly briefed by the officers about the advanced facilities and the substantial support being provided to farmers by the unit.

The Union Minister also held an interactive session with the Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) and saffron farmers to discuss promotion and development of the saffron industry in the region.

Responding to several issues raised by the farmers, Jitin Prasada assured that all their grievances and demands would be resolved on a priority basis.

The Union Minister reiterated the Central Government’s commitment towards welfare and development of farmers of Jammu and Kashmir.

The high profile visit underscores the Government’s dedication towards enhancing the saffron trade and supporting the farmers who are the backbone of this valuable industry.