Army Chief Gen Dwivedi calls on Dr Jitendra, holds meeting

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, July 11: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi called on Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh at North Block here.

This was the first meeting between the two after Gen Dwivedi took over as the Army Chief a few days back. Dr Jitendra Singh commended the role and sacrifice of the Indian Army in dealing with the security situation in J&K.

Dr. Jitendra Singh congratulated General Dwivedi for the new responsibility and also commended him for his wealth of experience, expertise and proven track record. He, being a decorated soldier and officer with 40 years of service to the nation, has served in Northern, Eastern and Western theatres in varied operational environments including a long stint in different terrains of Jammu & Kashmir.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said, he felt added pleasure to note that Gen Dwivedi belonged to the J&K Rifles regiment into which he was commissioned in 1984 and was also well versed with the conditions in J&K. The courtesy meeting, which was the maiden interaction with the Minister after General Dwivedi took charge as the 30th Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), also touched upon various aspects of security.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Dr. Jitendra Singh said, “The Indian Army is among the best forces in the world and stands as a beacon of courage, discipline, and unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation’s integrity and sovereignty. With a rich history steeped in valour and sacrifice, they exemplify the epitome of bravery and selflessness.”

The Minister took pride and praised the Indian army. He said, “Their dedication to duty is unparalleled, whether defending the borders against external threats, providing humanitarian aid during disasters, or participating in peacekeeping missions globally. The Indian Army’s ethos of “Service Before Self” resonates deeply, inspiring respect and admiration worldwide.

General Upendra Dwivedi, while meeting Dr. Jitendra Singh, conveyed his strong commitment to serve the forces in their highest tradition, He also expressed his firm belief and confidence and said, “The army is prepared and ready to meet any challenge to thwart the designs of nation’s adversaries.” He also shared that his focus will be on promoting a culture of trust, empowerment of Junior officers, the well-being of soldiers and the welfare of veterans and Veer Naris.