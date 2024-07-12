Cong protests Govt’s failure to check terrorism in Jammu

* Security situation worrisome: PCC chief

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 11: Congress Party leaders and workers today held a strong protest demonstration to denounce terrorism and the failure of the Central Government and UT administration to contain the rising terror attacks in Jammu region, questioning the Government for the spread of terrorism in entire Jammu region amidst false claims of normalcy.

Leading the protest, JKPCC president Vikar Rasool Wani expressed grave concern over the deteriorated security situation in Jammu region, and asked the Government to make fool proof arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of ongoing Shri Amarnath Yatra and the ensuing Assembly elections, on time.

Expressing great shock over the loss of several precious lives in the series of terror attacks in the region, Vikar said that the situation has deteriorated to great extent , in the hitherto peaceful Jammu region while govt makes hollow claims at the cost of sacrifices of brave jawans.

Accompanied by working President Raman Bhalla, senior vice president Mula Ram and Ravinder Sharma, vice presidents Yogesh Sawhney, Vinod Sharma,TS Bajwa, Ved Mahajan, Yash Pal Kundal, Hari Singh Chib, Rajnish Sharma, general secretaries Narinder Gupta (org) Shashi Sharma, Amrit Bali, Suresh Dogra, Naresh Sharma, Narinder Sharma, Subash Bhagat, Thomas Khokhar, Dist president Urban Th Manmohan Singh, IYC general secretary Uday Bhanu Chib and several senior leaders, the JKPCC chief Vikar Rasool Wani while talking to media persons at the site of the protest demonstration at Shaheedi Chowk denounced terrorism and Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism & lashed out at the Modi Government and UT administration for total failure to check spread of terrorism in entire Jammu region.

“Our forces are being targeted regularly and jawans laying down their lives, as over 42 jawans have laid down their lives in over two years in the region, while Government makes false claims and misleads the nation about the ground situation,” he asserted.

“Government should evolve effective strategy in consultation with security experts to control militancy and ensure smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra and ensuing Assembly elections, without delay,” he added.

When the protesting Congress leaders and workers were moving towards City Chowk, they were stopped by a strong contingent of Police at Residency Road. They were made to disperse at this point.

JKPCC leaders saluted the brave hearts who laid down their lives in Kathua attack and expressed sympathies with their family members and colleagues besides praying for early recovery of the injured.

Prominent who participated include- Kanta Bhan, Kuldeep Raj Verma, Sanjeev Sharma, Gurdarshan Singh, Dwarka Choudhary, Ajay Lakhotra, Jatin Raina, Sanjeev Panda, Sahil Sharma, Rajveer Singh, Th Hoshyar Singh, Michael Wazir and Badri Nath.