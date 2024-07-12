Plantation drive held at Jammu wing of High Court

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 11: Under the patronage of Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice N.Kotiswar Singh and guidance of Judge High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice Tashi Rabstan, a plantation drive was held today in the High Court Complex, Janipur here.

Chief Justice, N.Kotiswar Singh, Justice Tashi Rabstan, Justice Atul Sreedharan, Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Puneet Gupta, Justice Rahul Bharti, Justice Mohd. Yousuf Wani and President, J and K High Court Bar Association, Jammu keenly took part in the plantation drive and also gave message of plantation to youth by planting trees of different varieties.

Principal Secretary to Chief Justice, M.K. Sharma; Director Judicial Academy, Y.P.Bourney; Registrar Rules, Rajinder Sapru; Registrar Judicial, Jammu Wing, Sandeep Kour; Member Secretary, J&K Legal Services Authority; Amit Kumar Gupta; Secretary, High Court Legal Service Committee, Prem Sagar; advocates and officers/officials of the registry were also present on the occasion.

The event was organized with an aim of enhancing the concept of Van-Mahotsav and making people aware about environment and importance of green cover around us.