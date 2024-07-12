Ruhullah calls for enhanced budget support for J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 11: The Member of Parliament for Srinagar, Syed Agah Ruhullah Mehdi, today emphasized the urgent need for economic support for Jammu and Kashmir in the upcoming Union Budget, set to be presented on July 23.

Click here to watch video

Speaking at the sidelines of an event, Mehdi highlighted several critical issues facing the region’s economy. He pointed to the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, along with the COVID-19 pandemic, as major factors that have adversely impacted Jammu and Kashmir’s economy. “Jammu and Kashmir require a helping hand to revive the economy,” he said.

The MP also expressed concerns about the horticulture sector, which he described as the backbone of the region’s economy. He alleged that last year, apple products were deliberately delayed on the highway for 15-20 days, favouring imports from Iran and the United States.

Mehdi urged the government to increase taxes on imported apples and prioritize local horticulture products in the budget. “Other horticulture products also need attention and priority in the budget,” he added. He stressed the importance of bolstering the private sector, particularly in IT and tourism, to create more job opportunities and compensate for the limited employment in the government sector.

Mehdi called for the widening of roads connecting Srinagar with district headquarters, in addition to improvements along the main highway. He also emphasized the necessity of resolving electricity issues, advocating for the return of power projects to Jammu and Kashmir to meet energy demands and generate revenue. “Tariff hike should be minimized to ensure affordability for residents,” he said.

Mehdi highlighted the rising cost of living since 2019, citing increased prices for electricity, water, rice, and gas, and criticized the rampant taxation on essential goods. “The only thing not taxed is the air we breathe,” he said.

Reflecting on the economic challenges since the 2014 floods, Mehdi called for a comprehensive revival plan. He lamented that Jammu and Kashmir no longer has control over its budget, with the responsibility now falling to the Indian Parliament and the Home Ministry.