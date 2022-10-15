Union MoS Education Subhas Sarkar reviews developmental scenario of Kulgam

Lays foundation of 100 bedded GB hostel, interacts with delegations

Urges people to come and visit Kulgam to experience heaven on earth

KULGAM, OCTOBER 15; Union Minister of State for Education, Dr. Subhas Sarkar who is on visit to Kulgam under Central Government Public Outreach Programme today held interaction with SHG members and beneficiaries of various schemes at Mini-Secretariat Kulgam.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner Dr.Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat briefed the Minister that there are 3200 SHG groups under NRLM in the district and about 54,000 employments were generated in different sectors through various self employment generation schemes in the district.

It was shared that there are 42000 active job card holders and an amount of Rs 14 crore was disbursed this year. Moreover, 1,414 units of PMAY-G were completed in the district.

While interacting with beneficiaries of PMAY-G, the Minister said that it is the dream of Prime Minister Narinder Modi to see every Indian having a house. He also distributed some household items among PMAY-G beneficiaries for grah pravesh.

The Minister also highlighted initiatives and measures of Government and district Administration Kulgam for development and promotion of tourist destinations in the district.

He stated that people must visit this beautiful district and must explore Aharbal, Chiranbal, Malvan Top, Kousarnag, Chirsar, Kousarnag, Chimer Badibehak and other tourist destinations of the district and added that Aharbal witnessed a footfall of near about two lakh tourists in last 9 months.

The Minister also appreciated the district administration for developing and rejuvenating more than 273 amrit sarovars.

Later, he also interacted with the beneficiaries of various schemes and also distributed farm machinery among the beneficiaries.

The Minister also handed over Keys and sanction letters of vehicles to beneficiaries under MUMKIN scheme at a distribution function.

He also visited stalls of various departments at Mini-Secretariat which were installed by various departments.

Earlier, the Minister in presence of Deputy Commissioner and SSP also laid foundation stone of 100 bedded Gujjar & Bakerwal hostel at Kulgam which will come up at an estimated cost of Rs 6.70 crore at Kulgam.

He also visited Government Girls Higher Secondary School Kulgam. School children presented colourful cultural programmes and patriotic songs during the event. Stalls were also installed by these students showcasing their achievements, innovations and cultural ethos which were inspected by the Minister. He also inspected various sections of the school which include herbal garden and fish pond raised inside the school premises.

He also flagged-off group of 15 girls for trekking expedition to Aharbal from premises of school and also visited District Civil Services Library/reading room at District Employment & Counseling Centre Kulgam.

The Minister also held meeting and interacted with DDC and BDC members, MC counsellors and other PRI members and listened to their demands at Rest House Chawalgam.

He also interacted with delegations of fruit traders, youth, ST and other delegations to listen to their demands.