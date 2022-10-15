Jammu Reports 4 Covid-19 cases

JAMMU, Oct 15: Jammu and Kashmir reported four fresh covid-19 cases even as there was no death due to the virus during the last 24 hours, officials said on Saturday.

They said all the cases were reported from Jammu division and none from Kashmir, taking the overall tally to 479245. Among the cases, 174024 are from Jammu division and 305221 from Kashmir Valley.

Giving district wise details, they said three cases were reported from Samba and one from Jammu district.

There was no death due to the virus during the time. So far 4785 people have succumbed to the virus and among them include 2352 from Jammu division and 2433 from the Valley.

Besides, they said, eight Covid-19 patients recovered during the last 24 hours—four each from the Valley and Jammu division. There are now 40 active cases— 21 in Jammu and 19 in Kashmir.

The officials said that there was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today. So far 51 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials said. Also 4567 doses of covid vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours, they added.