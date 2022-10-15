Public Outreach Programme of Union Minister Virendra Kumar Khatik concludes in Srinagar

Minister holds Public Darbar at Harwan

Hands over sanction letters under various schemes; distributes scooties, wheelchairs, prosthetic aids among beneficiaries

Hands over keys of milk vans, tractors to entrepreneurs, farmers

SRINAGAR, OCTOBER 15, 2022: Union Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment, Dr. Virendra Kumar Khatik who was on two-day visit to District Srinagar as part of Public Outreach Programme held a Public Darbar in Harwan Area today. He held interaction with representatives of Rural and Urban Local bodies.

Mayor, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Junaid Azim Mattoo, Chairman District Development Council (DDC), Malik Aftab, Vice Chairman, DDC, Srinagar, Bilal Ahmad, Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, Chairperson Block Development Council (BDC), other DDC, BDC and PRI members and large number of people also attended the function.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister said that public representation is pivotal for all round development and for strengthening democracy. He said that by establishing grass root level governance through Urban Local Bodies and Panchayati Raj Institutions, the Srinagar District has witnessed a visible change in overall developmental front.

The Union Minister lauded the efforts of the District Administration Srinagar in effective implementation of different centrally sponsored public oriented schemes.

The Minister also appreciated the sanitation and cleanliness measures undertaken by the SMC to maintain hygienic environment in Srinagar City.

While praising the people of Srinagar in extending full support to the District Administration Srinagar in strengthening the grass root level democracy and participating actively in developmental process, the Union Minister stressed upon the people to further cooperate with the Administration so that all development and welfare schemes are effective and efficiently implemented on ground for benefit of the people.

The Minister further said that under Central Government initiative of Public Outreach Programme, various Union Ministers are visiting J&K with the view to assess the execution of developmental projects and implementation of various welfare schemes besides getting feedback and suggestion from the locals which are being shared with the Home Ministry so that timely and quality solution of the demands is ensured.

During his speech, the Minister highlighted various development and welfare schemes and urged people to avail maximum benefit from all such schemes including PMJAY, Ayushman Bharat etc.

The Minister also urged the people to take benefit from the individual beneficiary scheme launched for children suffering from profound hearing loss under the age group of 0-5 years for free treatment through Cochlear Implant (a prosthetic device). He said the children from poor families whose annual family income is below Rs. 2 lakh are eligible to get the benefit of this scheme. This scheme is implemented through Government as well as selected empanelled private hospitals in the field.

During the programme, the Union Minister also interacted with the members of DDC, BDC and local PRIs who put forth several demands and suggestions with regard to effective implementation of welfare schemes for the larger interest of the beneficiaries.

While underscoring the achievements of women entrepreneurs of SHGs, the Minister said that the Prime Minister is focused on giving employment opportunities to the women so that they could improve the economic condition of their family.

Union Minister mentioned the captivating natural beauty, cultural diversity in unity and rich heritage of Kashmir and appreciated the art and craft of local artisans having magical skills. He stressed on preservation of rich traditional heritage and culture of the valley.

He said that Kashmir, globally known as ‘Heaven on Earth’, is on path of development with robust democratic setup at grass root level and assured all possible support from the central Government for its prosperity besides fulfilling the demands of the local people and Administration.

The Union Ministers also lauded the initiatives of the LG Administration to provide good governance to the people of J&K.

Mayor SMC, DDC Chairman, other DDC, BDC and PRI members also spoke on the occasion and expressed their views and highlighted the achievements made so far in the district on developmental front.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad in his welcome address gave a comprehensive overview about the developmental scenario of Srinagar district and highlighted the key developmental initiatives and measures taken with regard to establishment of 3-tier Panchayati Raj system under which the self-government of local people has been realized for socio-economic development, strengthening social justice and implementation of Central and UT Government Schemes at the grassroots level. He also highlighted the programmes organized by Srinagar Administration with regard to celebrations of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign and Mission Amrit Sarovar.

Later, on the occasion the Minister handed over sanction letters to the tune of Rs 55 lakh among beneficiaries under PMEGP, ACC and NRLM for setting up of Income Generating Units to earn livelihood with dignity and honour.

The Minister also handed over keys of Milk Vans to the beneficiaries Under Integrated Dairy Development Scheme (IDDS), besides sanction orders for setting up Dairy Units in the District.

The Minister also handed over the tractor key to a local farmer who will be given a subsidy of Rs 2 lakh under the scheme of Agriculture Department.

Similarly, the Union Minister distributed scooties, wheelchairs and other prosthetic aids among the beneficiaries of the district under schemes of the Social Welfare Department. Under different schemes of the Horticulture Department, sanction letters were also given to beneficiaries for construction of pack houses, deep bore wells, vermi compost units etc.

Director, Social Welfare, Kashmir, Mohammad Shafiq Chak, Director CRC, Dr. Zaffar Iqbal all zonal/sectoral officers of District Administration Srinagar and other concerned were also present during the public meeting.