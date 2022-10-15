Shantanu Thakur visits district Samba, assesses development works

SAMBA, OCTOBER 15: As part of Union Government’s Public Outreach Programme in J&K, Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shantanu Thakur today visited border district Samba and assessed the pace of development works across various sectors.

While interacting with the public representatives, the Minister said that the government is committed to develop Jammu and Kashmir on all fronts and every sector will be given due importance for the welfare of the people.

The Minister also said that the government is ensuring that the benefits of all the centrally sponsored schemes must reach the last man in the last queue in Jammu & Kashmir.

The Minister while assessing the development works across the district said that the development across all the sectors has been accelerated be that the development of highways, power projects, sports infrastructure etc.

The Minister also inspected the departmental stalls of different line departments including Social Welfare, ICDS, Horticulture, AYUSH, Agriculture, Handicrafts Handloom, Industries etc. The Minister emphasized upon the officers that the awareness programs must be organized so that the people get to know about various centrally sponsored schemes.

The Minister also e- inaugurated various development works including construction of deep drain at Municipal Committee Bari Brahmana under drainage sector having project cost of 271.00 lacs, Construction of 04 link Roads, 02 RCC Bridge Spans, 01 vented causeway total amounting to 2268.5 lacs.

Thakur also distributed sanction letters among beneficiaries of Mumkin Scheme, Ladli Beti Scheme, PMEGP scheme, Handicrafts, Handloom, Landpass Books under Digital India Initiative and 03 E-Rikshaws were also distributed among the beneficiaries.

Later, the minister while inspecting the Dry Port Samba informed that the Inland Container Depot (Dry Port) being set up by Associated Container Terminal Ltd (ACTL) for felicitation of domestic and international trade will pace up the Industrial growth in J&K and will generate numerous job opportunities for the youth.

The Minister also visited Sub-division Ghagwal wherein District Development Council members, Block Development Council members, Sarpanchs projected demands and development aspirations.

During the visit the Minister was accompanied by District Development Council Chairman Keshav Dutt Sharma, Vice Chairman DDC Balwan Singh, Deputy Commissioner Samba Anuradha Gupta, Transport Commissioner Rahul Sharma, MD SIDCO, Samita Sethi, Director Handicrafts Handloom Jammu, RTO Jammu, DDC members, BDC Chairman and PRI members.