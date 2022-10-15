Dr Jitendra hosts luncheon meeting for media persons

NEW DELHI, October 15 : Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh today hosted an informal luncheon meeting for Print and Electronic media journalists at his residence and shared a wide range of views on different issues.

The informal interaction over lunch continued for nearly two and half hours and the media persons present appreciated Dr Jitendra Singh for following this regular practice of period luncheon meeting, which had got interrupted due to COVID pandemic. Several known faces and names from electronic as well as print media were seen sitting and conversing in groups. All of them seemed to have enjoyed the exclusive Jammu & Kashmir cuisine served in the Lunch.

The media persons showed interest to discuss different subjects related to about six or seven Ministries associated with Dr Jitendra Singh. They wanted to know about the progress of Gaganyan in the Department of Space and highlights of the CSIR meeting held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning.

Many of the journalists present were very appreciative of the ‘Purple Revolution’ and ‘Aroma Mission’ originating from Jammu & Kashmir and wanted to do stories on lavender cultivation. They said, they were keen to give wider publicity so that other States could adopt this for their source of livelihood.

The issue of election in Jammu & Kashmir also came up, in response to which, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the discretion lies within the Election Commission of India but as far as BJP is concerned, we are 365 x 7 x 24 party and thus ever-ready for any election at any level, whether it is Local Body or Assembly or Parliament.

Dr Jitendra Singh also candidly shared his experience from the recent visit to USA followed by tours of election bound States of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

Some of the media persons were appreciative of the mass promotions and clearing of backlog of vacancies by DoPT and wanted to know as to what was the timeline laid down for the next lot of promotions.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, since 2014, Prime Minister Modi always emphasised that Science is the basis of solutions, evolution and innovation and it is with this inspiration, that today’s new India is moving forward with “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan” as well as Jai Anusandhan.The Minister said, the vision of Narendra Modi is that S&T must reach every nook and corner of the country and that there is a need for outreach.