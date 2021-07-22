Union Cabinet approves establishment of LIIDCO in Ladakh: Union Minister Anurag Thakur

NEW DELHI: The union cabinet approves establishment of Ladakh Integrated Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (LIIDCO) in the union territory of Ladakh.

“This corporation will look after development of industries, tourism, transport services in Ladakh and marketing of local products and handicraft. It will also aid infrastructure development and will function as the primary infrastructure construction agency in Ladakh,” the minister informed.

The corporation will be formed under the Companies Act with an authorised share capital of ₹25 crore, Thakur said, adding that the annual outlay for the corporation will be ₹2.42 crore. (Agencies)