Maharashtra Guv releases book on post-Art 370 Kashmir

MAHARASHTRA: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Wednesday expressed confidence that Jammu and Kashmir will once again reclaim its lost glory and become a ‘heaven on earth’.

The Governor’s comments came while releasing a book — ‘Kashmir Ki Kyari Mein Aag Ki Lapte Aakhir Kab Tak?’ — penned by Kashmiri writer and social worker Beena Budki, at the Raj Bhavan here.

Budki’s book makes references to the turbulence witnessed in Kashmir in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

Koshyari said the contribution of Kashmir to Indian culture is vast and varied, adding that the works of Panini, Bharata Muni (Natya Sastra), Kalhana, Abhinavagupta and others are immortal, while Kashmiri Shaivism has enriched the cultural ethos of India.

He also complimented the author for popularising Hindi in non-Hindi speaking regions of the country and for her social work, and felicitated 30 litterateurs and social workers on the occasion.

A magazine, ‘Kashmir Sandesh’, brought out by Kashmiri Hindi Sangam and edited by Budki was also released on the occasion in the presence of prominent personalities like Pandit Mahesh Acharya and Dinesh Barot. (Agencies)