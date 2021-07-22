Cabinet approves Central University in Ladakh, to cost ₹750 crore

NEW DELHI: Union Cabinet has approved the formation of a Central University in the union territory of Ladakh. This upcoming university will be constructed with a project cost of ₹750. The first phase of the university will be completed in four years, informed Union minister Anurag Thakur while announcing Cabinet decisions on Thursday.

The bill for amending Central Universities Act, 2009 will be introduced to facilitate the formation of Central University in Ladakh.

“Establishing this university will remedy regional imbalances in the field of higher education and help intellectual growth in the region, as well as aid propagation of higher education. The central university will also become a model for other educational institutes in the region,” Thakur said.

The jurisdiction of the upcoming Central University will cover the entire Ladakh region, including Leh and Kargil. These regions were left out of the jurisdictions of central universities in Jammu and Kashmir after the state was bifurcated into two union territories. (Agencies)