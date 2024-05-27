Two Women Among Three Injured In Mysterious Blast In J&K’s Samba

Samba, May 27: Three people including two women sustained injuries after a mysterious blast took place in Khara Maidana area of Veerpur of Samba district on Monday.

SSP Samba Vinay Kumar Sharma said that there was mysterious blast in the area in which three persons including two ladies suffered injuries.

They were shifted to nearby hospital, where from they were referred to GMC Jammu for advanced treatment, he said.

As per intial investigations, it seems that some old rusted shells were lying under muddy area which exploded and due to which there were some injuries. Further investigation in this incident is being ascertained, the officer added