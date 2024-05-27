Jammu Reels Under Severe Heat Wave, Mercury Settles At 43 Degrees Celsius

MeT issues advisory, people asked to avoid exposure to heat

Jammu, May 27: The mercury continued its upward trend in Jammu on Monday with the maximum temperature settling at 43 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said.

As per the weathermen, the day’s temperature in Jammu was recorded at 42.8 degrees Celsius while minimum temperature remained at 24.7 degrees Celsius.

The current weather condition remains from the past 10 days and the maximum temperature in the city crossed the 40-degree Celsius mark for the first time this season on May 16. The upward trend in the temperatures has prompted the local residents to stay indoors during day time and seek early summer vacation in the schools of their wards. The prevailing heat wave conditions also intensified power and water woes in many parts of the region.

Meanwhile, in view of the prevailing weather forecast and the observation of sustained high temperatures, the metrology department issued an advisory and urged people to take necessary measures and implement the heat wave advisories and follow the “do’s and don’ts to address the challenges posed by the heat wave.”

The weathermen advised the general population to stay hydrated, drink sufficient water, carry drinking water, use oral rehydration solution,(ORS), fruit juice some added salt, stay covered, wear loose clothes garments, cover their head, and traditional headgear during exposure to direct heat, stay indoors as much as possible , listen to TV and follow newspapers for local weather updates.

They advised additional attention for infants and young children, people working outdoors, pregnant women, and the physically ill, especially heart patients. They advised them to avoid heat exposure and stay indoors.

Farmers also advised to avoid working in the fields during day time and recommended irrigation during evening time to save crops. (KNO)