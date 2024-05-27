JAMMU, MAY 27: Jammu Power Development Corporation Ltd (JPDCL) on Monday issued new power curtailment schedule Summer-24 for Jammu division.
According to the schedule, there will be 4 hour power curtailment in urban areas and 8 hours in rural areas on daily basis.
It is stated that the curtailment will be in three shifts—morning, afternoon and evening.
JPDCL Issues ‘Power Curtailment Schedule’ For Jammu Division
