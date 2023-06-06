Two month long Amarnath Yatra reflects Govt’s confidence, people’s enthusiasm: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

MANIPURI (UP), June 6 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ministry of Science & Technology, PMO, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh today said, two month long Amarnath Yatra, planned for this year, reflects Government’s confidence and people’s enthusiasm.

Addressing a gathering of prominent citizens here to mark the completion of 9 years of the government headed by PM Narendra Modi, as chief guest, Dr Jitendra Singh said, Jammu & Kashmir and North-East present a befitting example of deft handling of the menace of terrorism and extremism under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

He added that in tune with vote-bank politics, Congress and its allied political parties had developed a vested interest in allowing Article 370 to continue even though, in the constitution, it was noted and mentioned as a ” temporary provision”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has walked the talk, so far, his clarion call of Zero-tolerance for terrorism is concerned, the Minister said.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, due to overall peaceful atmosphere and confidence of the Government and enthusiasm of the common man, for the first time after many years, the holy Amarnath Yatra in Jammu & Kashmir starting from 1st July will be of 2 month long duration, which were earlier sometimes restricted to even 15-20 days due to security and other considerations. He said, for the first time, nearly 50,000 people are having Darshan per day at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, not to speak of the record number of 1 crore, 70 lakh tourists visiting the State in last season.

Dr Jitendra Singh pointed out that the recent most successful G20 event in Jammu & Kashmir inclusive of official deliberations, Shikara rides, Golf, shopping in busy markets,Cultural events and participation by all sections of society is a refreshing moment, setting a benchmark for future big events.

The Minister said, the youth of J&K is highly aspirational and does not want to miss the bus. The youth is keen to move on and be led by Modi, he added.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who gave Jammu and Kashmir the real “self-rule’ by ensuring successful conduct of regular Panchayat elections and the first-ever District Development Council (DDC) polls in seven decades in November 2020. On the question of conduct of Assembly polls, the Minister said, the call has to be taken by Election Commission of India by consulting with other agencies. But he added that his party, BJP is always ready for it as they work 24x7x365 on the ground.

He said that the Modi government has created a milieu where the outlets are available for expression of aspiration by the youth. He also mentioned how the security scenario has undergone a change in the UT where there are no more stone-pelting incidents. He said that credit for all this goes to Prime Minister Modi.