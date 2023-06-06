LG inaugurates SMVDSB’s Prasad-cum-Souvenir Counter in departure area of Jammu Airport

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 6: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated Prasad-cum-Souvenir Counter of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board in the departure area of Jammu Airport, today.

The facility will fulfill the long pending demand of the devotees of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi ji from across the country to make packaged Prasad and other Souvenir available at the Jammu Airport, said the Lt Governor.

At the inaugural ceremony, the Lt Governor shared initiatives taken by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board for providing better facilities to the pilgrims.

The Shrine Board has also taken several digital initiatives to facilitate the devotees from across the country and abroad, he added.

The Lt Governor also distributed the Prasad packages to the people at the airport.

Premium Panchmewa Prasad, Gold Medallions, Silver Coins and other souvenirs will also be available at the Prasad counter.

Pertinently, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has taken several measures for enhancing the efficiency of the operation of door-to-door delivery of Prasad boxes, Panchmewa Prasad and minimising the delivery time with real time tracking of Prasad.

Five dedicated Prasad Kendras cum Souvenir Shops have been made operational in the last 10 months besides operationalization of 07 counters in existing establishments. A Modern Prasad Kendra cum Souvenir Shop was inaugurated at Bhawan by Lt Governor in the month of February this year.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Anshul Garg, CEO Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board; members of the Shrine Board and other senior officials were present.