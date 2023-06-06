Karan Singh pays obeisance at Kheer Bhawani, Gadadharji temples

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 6: Chairman Trustee of J&K Dharmarth Trust, Dr Karan Singh today paid obeisance at Kheer Bhawani and Gadadharji, here and prayed for the peace, progress and prosperity of the Union Territory.

During his visit, Dr Karan Singh performed Pooja at both the temples and went through the temples’ complexes to enquire about the facilities being provided to the devotees. He expressed satisfaction over the facilities and gave necessary instructions on the spot.

The Chairman Trustee asked senior functionaries of the Trust to work with more zeal and dedication and make all possible efforts in providing adequate facilities to the visiting pilgrims.