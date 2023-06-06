Certificate distribution function held for wards of police martyrs

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 6: A certificate distribution function was held at Police Public School Bemina in Srinagar today, where the wards of J&K Police martyrs were honored for completing a month long digital skill development program organised by Indus Towers in collaboration with JKP as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

The Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh, graced the occasion as the chief guest and presented certificates and mobile tablets to the participants.

ADGP Security J&K, SD Singh Jamwal; DIG Central Kashmir, Sujeet Kumar; DIG Armed Kashmir, Shahid Mehraj; DIG Crime, Javid Iqbal Matoo, SSP Srinagar, were among the guests who attended the event.

Expressing his gratitude, the DGP thanked Indus Towers and Impact Guru for their initiative in organizing the Digital literacy program for the wards of JKP Martyrs. He emphasized that the program not only enhanced their skills but also instilled confidence and boosted their morale.

The DGP highlighted the importance of self-belief, confidence, and courage in today’s modern world and commended the participants for their qualifications and confidence.

Acknowledging the sacrifices made by the brave hearts of Jammu and Kashmir Police, the DGP stated that it is the prime responsibility of the police force to provide support and assistance to the families of these heroes.

He mentioned that this was the second training program organized by Indus Towers, with the first one held in Jammu. The DGP directed the DIG Central Kashmir to coordinate with the District SSPs to identify the wards of JK Police martyrs who aspire to appear in UPSC and other competitive exams, ensuring special courses are organized to assist them in achieving their goals.

Paying tribute to the JK Police martyrs, the DGP reiterated the commitment of Jammu and Kashmir Police to fight against terrorism and protect the motherland and its people. He applauded the efforts of the Principal of Police Public School, Snigdha Singh, and thanked the Chief Executive Officer of Upper North, Indus Towers, Harvinder Singh, and Sumna from Impact Guru for their contributions to the program.

The ceremony concluded with the distribution of certificates and mobile tablets to the wards of martyrs who successfully completed the one-month skill development training program.