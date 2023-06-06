DC Srinagar reviews progress of developmental works under R&B Sector

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 6: In order to review the progress of developmental works taken up under R&B Sector in the district during financial year 2023-24, a meeting of concerned officers was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner(DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad today.

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner took a comprehensive physical/financial review of targets with regard to infrastructure development, upgradation works and macadamization process undertaken by R&B Circle Srinagar/Budgam, R&B Circular Road Project, PMGSY, NABARD, City Roads Division etc.

On the occasion, the DC was given apprised about present status of major developmental works and macadamization process through detailed PowerPoint presentations by the concerned Superintending Engineers.

The Deputy Commissioner after taking review of all works being executed during the current year under R&B and other allied sectors directed the officers to strictly follow the deadlines of each project to ensure their timely completion so that people are benefitted at large.

He laid stress on speeding up the pace of execution process to complete the works in a time bound manner. He exhorted upon the concerned Officers to monitor the progress of works on daily basis by maintaining work wise Pert-Chart.

The DC stressed the officers to work with a vision of development and welfare of the people and make sure that all the projects are completed within the stipulated time frame with strict adherence to the quality standards.

The DC also reviewed progress of ongoing works on construction of flyovers and Nowgam Junction, Bemina Crossing and Sanat Nagar being carried out at a cost of Rs 34.90 crore, Rs 31.49 crore and Rs 41 crore respectively with the aim to decongest the City areas and ensure smooth ply traffic on National Highway.

DC asked the officers to start work on construction of Footbridge over the Kut-kul to connect the parking facility in Old Secretariat premises with Amar Niwas Complex housing offices of the Financial Commissioner Revenue (FCR), Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir and Deputy Commissioner Srinagar.

Chief Planning Officer, Mohammad Yaseen Lone, Superintendent Engineer R&B Circle Srinagar/Budgam, Sajad Naqeeb, Superintending Engineer R&B CRP, Mohammad Maqbool, Chief Education Officer, Mohammad Shabir District Health Officer, Dr Asifa and Executive Engineer R&B City Roads, Besides, Executive Engineers of R&B, PMGSY, SAMAGRA and other concerned Officers were present in the meeting.