Jammu emerging as pilgrim tourism hub: Rana

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 6: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today described the grand opening of Venkateswara Swamy Vaari Temple in next two days and foundation laying ceremony of Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board Yatri Niwas and Disaster Management Centre in the outskirts of Temple City as two important milestones for adding to the spiritual grandeur of Jammu. He said Jammu the city of Temples is emerging as pilgrim tourism hub in India.

Weeklong Maha Samprokshana rituals are ongoing at the Venkateswara Swamy Vaari Temple, which included Punyhavchana, Agni Prathista, Kumbhasthapana, Kumbaaradhana, Visheshta Homam, Harathi and Prasadam distribution and will culminate in the opening of the temple on 8th June. Rana visited the temple premises and interacted with the organizers.

Replying to questions of media persons at the site of foundation laying ceremony of Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board Yatri Niwas and Disaster Management Centre by the Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha this afternoon, Devender Rana expressed the hope that these will further boost the pilgrim tourism in the Jammu region that has immense potential to grow with the state of art infrastructural facilities. Already, Jammu has emerged as the pilgrim tourism hub, as the devotees to Shri Mata Vaishno Deviji Shrine on Trikuta Hills throng from various parts of the country and abroad 24x7x365. He said those coming for the Holy Amarnath Yatra pass through Jammu and stay here enroute and so the creation of facilities for devotees demonstrates the desire of the administration to be a facilitator, he added.

Rana said pilgrim tourism has sustained the Jammu economy in a big way when Jammu and Kashmir witnessed slump in tourist arrivals due to disturbed conditions in the Valley for over two decades post 1990 militancy. Pilgrim tourism holds a big promise in the Dev Bhoomi of Jammu and Kashmir that has been the abode of saints and sages from times immemorial. This sector can be game changer for the economy if avenues are explored to promote tourism sites across the region for pilgrims to see the nature at its best after performing pilgrimage. Apart from quenching their spiritual thirst, they can plan their itineraries to see the beauty and bounty of the region’s unexplored tourism sites, he added.

“Given the grit and determination of the government towards holistic and inclusive development of Jammu and Kashmir, with thrust on tourism, the day is not far when the Jammu region will also shine in full glory on the tourism map of the country “, he said, adding that this will certainly change the lives of the people.

Rana referred to the enthusiasm and fervour among the people of Jammu about the opening of the Venkateswara Swamy Vaari Temple at Majeen and said this will further strengthen the cultural bonding apart from satiating the spiritual thirst of the people.

He said Jammu and Kashmir is at the threshold of big transformation under the visionary leadership of the Yashasvi Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A sound basis has been laid during the past three years in the wake of path breaking initiatives put in place as per the cherished agenda of the BJP, Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas, he added.