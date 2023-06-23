Two held with heroin

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 23: Police claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers with 28 grams of heroin here today.

A police spokesperson said that during a patrolling operation near Rajiv Nagar Chowk in the jurisdiction of Police Post Narwal, a suspected woman, Poonam was apprehended by a police team led by SDPO East Syed Zaheer Abbas Jafari assisted by SHO PS Bahu Fort Inspector Shiv Dev Singh and incharge Police Post Narwal, SI Lalit Sharma.

“Upon searching her, the police recovered 20 grams of heroin,” he said. Another suspect, Narinder Singh, was also detained, and 8 grams of heroin were found in his possession.

The accused individuals were arrested, and cases were registered against them under the NDPS Act.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing under the supervision of SP South Shaheen Wahid.