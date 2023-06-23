Bike lifters arrested

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 23: Police today claimed to have arrested a gang of bike lifters besides arresting from their possession the stolen motorcycles.

According to a police spokesperson, a complaint was lodged by Police Post Canal by one Rakesh Kumar regarding theft of his Suzuki Hayate motorcycle.

On this, he said, Police Station Nowabad registered a case under section 379 of the IPC and started investigation.

Later, he said, a special police team led by DySP Headquarters Jammu Dr Sunniya Wani, assisted by SHO Nowabad, Inspector Surinder Raina, along with personnel from Police Post Canal and Police Post Tallab Tillo, apprehended two suspects using the technical and human intelligence.

On the disclosure of the duo identified as Arjun Sharma and Sanjeev Sharma, police recovered the stolen motorcycle along with an additional Pulsar motorcycle, said the police spokesperson.

“Further investigation is on,” he added.