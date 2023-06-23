AIMCCC cautions vested elements, stresses unity

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 23: All India Migrant Camp Coordination Committee (AIMCCC) president, Desh Rattan has stressed on forging unity in the community.

In a statement he said, the displaced pandits craving for their rehabilitation in their homeland are passing through a crucial phase. He said the community should unitedly struggle for its rehabilitation and resettlement in Valley in accordance to its geo-political aspirations.

He expressed concern over the role of some vested elements who are trying to bring a bad name to the community by launching a malicious campaign through social media. He, while cautioning the community against such people asked the Government to take action against those who are making baseless allegations against the Government and administration through social media on fake names.