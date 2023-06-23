Missing woman’s body recovered from river bank

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, June 23: The dead body of an old woman who was missing from her home since last 24 hours, was found under suspicious circumstances from the bank of Anas river in Ladkutti Panchayat under Kotranka sub-division of Rajouri district today.

A police official while giving detail said that elderly woman namely, Kali Begum, widow of Raj Mohammed, had gone missing from her house under suspicious circumstances. The family members had lodged a missing report with the police after searching her at their own level, but on evening found her dead body on the bank of Anas river in Kotranka area.

Police took the body in its custody and after conducting postmortem and completing other Medico legal formalities handed over it to the family members for performing last rites. Police has also started inquest proceedings into the case.