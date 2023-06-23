Homa performed at Bhadrakali Shrine

Excelsior Correspondent

KUPWARA, June 23: As part of 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Jagadguru Bhagawaan Gopinathji, a ‘Homa’ was performed at Bhadrakali Shrine, Handwara, Kashmir. Around 70 devotees participated in the ‘Homa’ who had come from different places of U.T. Jammu and Kashmir.

The Trust complimented the Management of the Shrine headed by the president, Ashok Kaw joined by a team for having made adequate arrangements in terms of tentage, drinking water including medical facilities were kept in place at the Shrine.

The security cover was provided for the entire route from Kharyar Ashram, Habba Kadal to Bhadarakali Shrine. Prasad was served to one and all including security personnel.

The whole atmosphere was charged with bliss and serenity.