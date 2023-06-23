Rs 40,000 stolen from shop in Mendhar

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, June 23: A case of theft from a shop has come to light in Mendhar sub-division of Poonch district today.

Report said that thieves decamped with Rs 40,000 cash from the locker at Kareyana shop at Darana Chowk, Mendhar in broad daylight. The owner of the shop, Sarajdeen Chowdhary, said that today at 1 o’clock during the day he went to offer Namaz, after downing the shutter of the shop and when he returned, he saw that the shutter was up and his locker broken and all the money kept in it was missing.

A case has been registered in Mendhar Police Station and the police started investigation.