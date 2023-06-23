KPS draws HM’s attention towards plight of displaced Pandits

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 23: The Kashmiri Pandit Sabha (KPS) Jammu has drawn the attention of visiting Union Home Minister, Amit Shah towards the plight of displaced Pandits from Valley and appealed him to settle the long pending demands of the exiled people.

In a statement issued here today KPS president, K K Khosa said the community is facing multiple issues which need to be thrashed out to mitigate their suffering.

He said the KPs are facing an existential threat solely due to the reason that they are away from Kashmir and in exile it is difficult to preserve their distinct ethnic culture and identity.

The KPs have been longing for their dignified return and resettlement in the Valley for the past three decades and have remained hopeful especially after the Narendra Modi Government took over in 2014. After the abrogation of Articles 370&35A the hopes soared further especially since near normalcy and peace have been established in the Valley. The KPs wanted to interact with the Home Minister in order to impress upon him that for complete normalcy the return of displaced Pandits to Kashmir is imperative that Kashmiri Pandits are resettled there in large numbers in order to restore the syncretic culture which prevailed in the Valley before their exodus.

Khosa said engagement with the community leadership will go a long way in assuaging their feelings of hurt and despondency which have crept in due to their complete marginalization from the social cultural and political fabric of the UT.