Triveni Nursing Home declared best performing Hospital under AB PM-JAY

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 27: For providing best treatment to its patients and on the basis of performance under AB PM-JAY and achievement of AB PM-JAY Quality Certification (Gold/Silver/ Bronze), State Health Agency of Jammu and Kashmir has declared Triveni Nursing Home as the best performing Private Hospital under empanelled hospitals (public and private) in Jammu District.

Among others private hospitals, which also got place in the list of best performing Empanelled Hospitals in Jammu and Kashmir UT are DH Health Care, in Anantnag Distinct, Central Kashmir Dialysis Unit, in Badgam District, Altaf Hospital in Baramulla District, Alnoor Dialysis and Health Center in Ganderbal district, Gupta Hospital and Research Centrein Kathua District, Bone and Joint Hospital and Critical Care Centre in Kulgam, Pir Panchal Hospital in Poonch, Care Dailysis and Diaganostic center in Pulwama, Matrix Hospital in Rajouri, Khanday Hospital Gund, Adalkote Banihal in Ramban district, Shree Aum Multi-speciality Hospital in Samba, Rehmat Dialysis Centre in Shopian, Ujala Cygnus Kashmir Super Speciality Hospital in Srinagar and KLSM Rotary Hospital in Udhampur District.

Meanwhile, in case of public hospitals, SDH Bijbehara in Anantnag district, ASYM DH Budgam in Budgam district, CHC Sumbal in Bandipora, CHC Pattan in Baramulla, GMC Doda in Doda, DH Ganderbal in Ganderbal, Government Hospital Sarwal in Jammu district, CHC Parole in Kathua district, DH Kishtwar in Kishtwar district, CHC Yaripore in Kulgam district, Government Sub District Hospital in Kupwara district, Raja Sukhdev Singh District Hospital in Poonch, CHC Pampore in Pulwama, SDH Sunderbani in Rajouri, Government Sub District Hospital Banihal in Ramban district, DH Reasi in Reasi district, CHC Ramgarh in Samba district, DH Shopian in Shopian district, JLNM Hospital in Srinagar and CHC Ramnagar in Udhampur district.

All these best performing hospitals awarded with certificates of recognition on the Republic Day Function.