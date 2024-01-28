9 injured as bus rolls down into gorge near Manjakote

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Jan 27: At least nine persons were injured as a canter (mini-bus) fell into a gorge in Manjakote area of district Rajouri this evening.

A police spokesman said that mishap took place at around 6 pm. It was reported that after brake failure on Saturday evening in Kakora area, under Manjakote police jurisdiction on Rajouri-Poonch road, the vehicle went out of control and rolled down into nearly 50 feet gorge. Nine passengers were injured in the mishap and they were rescued and shifted to GMC Hospital, Rajouri.

Police said Canter number JK11-5057 was going from Rajouri to Kakora village in Manjakote. The injured told that while moving down the hilly road, shortly before Kakora , the brakes of the Canter suddenly failed and the bus fell into a deep gorge. The local people reached the spot and rescued and injured , the police also arrived there after some time. The were provided treatment at local hospital at Manjakote and then removed to GMC Rajouri.

According to Medical Superintendent of GMC Rajouri, Dr Mohammad Ahmed, those admitted to GMC area- Kuljam Begum (60), wife of Mohammad Rafiq, resident of Tandwal Rajouri; Mohd Ayaan (04), son of Mohd Younis, resident of Kakora; Abid Hussain (7), son of Mohd Naseer, resident of Kakora; Ruksana Kausar (30), wife of Mohammad Younis;, Sobia Kausar (18), wife of Mohammad Yakub from Puliyalian; Wasim Khan (21), son of Mohammad Razak, resident of Kakora; Mohd Ibrar (23), son of Mohd Razak, resident of Kakora; Gul Hussain (65), son of Firoz Din, resident of Kakora and Khadam Hussain (60), son of Abdul Hussain, resident of Kakora. They were said to be out of danger.

The police has taken cognizance of the matter. The driver was said to be absconding.