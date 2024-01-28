J&K transformed post Art 370 repeal: Rana

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Jan 27: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today spelled out the broad contours of politico-developmental transformation in Jammu and Kashmir post abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, saying the Union Territory has proactively joined the country’s growth story under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking at Shakti Vandana National workshop at the party Headquarters, Udhampur with NGOs and Self Help Groups Devender Singh Rana said the focus of the BJP led Government at the Centre during the past decade in general and nearly five years in particular has been to steer out Jammu and Kashmir from the difficult situation on security front and to ensure equitable development.

“A huge transformation is discernible with peace paving the way for holistic development and the people getting opportunities to prosper and progress”, Rana said, adding that concerted efforts are underway to address the issues of the youth, the marginalized and weaker sections, farmers and women. He said the BJP is committed to remove the disparity between regions and sub-regions on the developmental front and opportunities for all to flourish.

He referred to the path-breaking initiatives taken in the recent years with thrust on transforming the Union Territory that has unfortunately been subjected to neglect and deprivation by the successive Governments in the past. He said the people in this part of the country are for the first time having a feel of being at the centre stage of various schemes aimed at ameliorating their lot. The restoration of peace has paved the way for unprecedented initiatives on economic and developmental fronts, the results of which are hugely visible, he said, adding the people are now deriving the dividends of peace.

Addressing the gathering Pawan Gupta, Sr BJP Leader and former Minister referred in detail to the other path-breaking initiatives like Ayushman Bharat, One Nation-One Ration Card, StartUp, Digital Bharat, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Jan Dhan Yojana, Izzat Ghar programme and much more, saying these schemes have changed the lives of the people. He said the commitment of the Prime Minister to public welfare keeps every BJP Karykarta on mission mode to realize his dream of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Pryas, Sabka Vishwas.

BJP district president Arun Gupta, while speaking on the occasion, described the party as a mass movement, that stands for empowerment of the people and support from all sections of the society is the biggest strength that enables it to fight for the just cause of the people and stand steadfast in resolving issues confronting them.

Speaking on the occasion Vipin Sharma, Sangathan Mantri dwelt in detail about various welfare schemes for the upliftment of the poor and downtrodden.

Lal Chand, DDC Chairman, while speaking on the occasion referred to the Government’s mega outreach programme of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.