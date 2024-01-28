Anti-encroachment drive conducted at Apsra Road

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 27: District administration today conducted an anti-encroachment drive at Gole Market and Apsra Road in Gandhi Nagar area of Jammu city.

During the drive, encroachments on the footpaths, mostly stairs in front of shops and showrooms, were removed with the help of JCB machine while some goods and hoardings displayed outside the shops were seized.

Led by Additional DC Jammu, Ansuya Jamwal, the officials of District Administration and Jammu Municipal Corporation were assisted by Police team headed by SP South Shahid Wahid for smooth conduct of the anti-encroachment drive.

This was the third major anti-encroachment drive in Jammu city after Raghunath Bazar and Canal Road.

Today’s drive mainly focused on removing stairs constructed in front of the big showrooms, which were apparent obstacle for the pedestrians using roadside pavements. JCB machine was seen in action and no alleged encroachment was spared.

The drive continued for more than an hour and seized goods were taken away by the JMC team for further action. The shopkeepers were strictly asked to refrain from encroaching the footpaths and roads.

During the drive, some shopkeepers and market association leaders claimed that the newly constructed and widened footpaths under Smart City Project were the major reason behind traffic conjunction on the city roads.