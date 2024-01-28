CJ lays foundation stone of Special Court for NIA Cases

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 27: Chief Justice of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court Justice N Kotiswar Singh today laid foundation stone of Special Court for NIA Cases at District Court Complex Jammu in the presence of Justice Tashi Rabstan, Administrative Judge for District Jammu and Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Puneet Gupta, Justice Rahul Bharti and Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi.

The event was also attended by Advocate General D.C.Raina, Secretary Law and Justice Achal Sethi and Chief Engineer R&B Jammu Rajesh Gupta.

While interacting with executing agency, Chief Justice said that the new building will suitably cater the needs of Special NIA Court with all its emphasis on security, protection of witnesses etc. He said that the new building will cope-up with shortage of infrastructure at District Headquarters.

Chief Justice and other Judges, later, took stock of the infrastructure around the District Court Complex and even interacted with the members of the Bar Association Jammu.

Justice Kotiswar Singh lauded the initiatives as a testament to the commitment of judiciary to provide swift and accessible justice for all and exhorted members of the Bar that they must come forward to join judicial services especially in relation to recruitment from Bar to fill up the post of District Judges against direct quota.

Justice Tashi Rabstan, Administrative Judge District Jammu, while speaking on the occasion, said that this is not just the laying of foundation stone but the laying of the ground work for a brighter future where justice is accessible, efficient and available to one and all.

The event was also attended by Bala Jyoti, Special Judge Anticorruption, CBI Cases, Jammu, Shahzad Azeem, Registrar General, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Y P Bourney, Director Judicial Academy, Member Secretary DALSA and other officers of High Court Registry besides Judicial Officers at the Jammu Headquarters.

Earlier, Sanjay Parihar, Principal District & Sessions Judge, Jammu, extended warm welcome to Chief Justice and other Judges of the High Court and gave an overview of the infrastructure being laid in District Court Complex Jammu.