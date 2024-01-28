Self-taught Padma awardee terms patience as key

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Jan 27: Ghulam Nabi Dar, an elderly craftsman who was awarded the Padma Shri, today said that Government support for any art form to flourish holds the key.

He also underlined the importance of patience and steadfastness among people associated with various art forms, terming it as the key to success.

Dar, who lives in Safa Kadal area of Srinagar, spoke to Excelsior at length, discussing the hardships he faced throughout his years in work or on the family front, noting that except for one teacher, he had no one to teach him the craft.

“I had no teacher who would have taught me the craft of wood carving; I did it all on my own. There is one person who taught me about the intricacies of art nearly 40 years ago; he was ill and taught me things verbally,” he said.

Dar, who also received the state award as a mark of recognition for his contribution to the art, said that his story of struggles and achievements is long. However, he emphasized that he ensured throughout his life to remain steadfast.

“Having patience and determination is what holds the key; only these qualities have paved a way for me to stay in the business and leave behind my mark as now it is getting me the due recognition for the contribution which I have made,” he said.

It has not always been the same, as Dar recalls when he was taken out of school soon after the financial condition of his family deteriorated when he was just 10 years old.

“My father had a good business, but then he suffered losses, due to which we faced financial hardships. I also could not continue my studies and was pulled out of school at the age of 10.”

It was, as Dar stated, at the age of 10 when he, along with his brother, was taken to a nearby woodcarver to learn the craft.

“After a few years here and there, I then set up a separate workshop where I put my skills to use and never looked back at where I came from. With sustained hard work, I started to grow until today when I have been honored for my contribution at the highest level,” he said.

While talking about the feelings when he heard that he had been awarded Padma Shri-which is the fourth highest civilian award in the country-Dar said that he was not expecting it and it came as a surprise.

“I had not submitted any documentation and I was not aware of it; it came as a surprise, and when we came to know about it, the family was jubilant because they know what I have endured over the years,” he said.

Dar, known for his intricate designs, also has a knack for trying out new things when it comes to making the existing designs more attractive and compelling.

Director Handicraft, Mahmood Shah, termed the Padma Shri award to Dar as an example of national acclaim for the craft and craftsmen of Kashmir.

“We have been working toward the promotion of local craft and craftsmen in Kashmir, and we will keep doing that. We will ensure a direct buyer-craftsmen connect so that the individual craftsmen are promoted, and the buyer gets authentic craft,” he said.