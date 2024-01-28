Dr Jitendra hosts Republic Day reception for ISRO Women Scientists

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Jan 27: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh hosted a Republic Day reception for ISRO Women Scientists, numbering over 225, at his residence here .

These included eminent Women Scientists team which led the Republic Day ISRO tableau depicting Chandrayaan, Aditya L1 and other recent success stories that have received global acclaim and connected each of the 140 crore Indians with the ISRO.

The women scientists said, they felt extremely honoured and privileged for the spontaneous applause as the ISRO tableau paraded down the Kartavya Path.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving them an opportunity to showcase their achievements to the nation, they said they were overwhelmed by the warm hospitality accorded to them at the national capital that made them forget the cold winter of Delhi.

ISRO Chairman S. Somanath introduced to the Minister the women Project Directors and scientists like Nigar Shaji, ISRO’s ‘Sunny Lady’ and project director of Aditya L1, Dr Radha Devi of ADRIL and other leading Scientists who made history like Kalpana Kalahasti, Reema Ghosh, Ritu Karidhal, Nidhi Porwal.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, as ISRO tableau started approaching the President’s enclosure, the narration was ISRO-“Viksit Bharat Ki Pehchaan”.

Eight top women scientists from the Indian Space Research Organisation(ISRO) led the tableau, while 220 Women Scientists along with their spouses cheered the contingent. The all-women contingent was derived from various ISRO centres in Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Thiruvananthapuram, and Sriharikota.

The Space agency depicted the historic moment when its spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 successfully touched down on the moon on August 23 last year. The milestone led India to become the first and the only country in the world to land near the unexplored lunar south pole, added Dr. Jitendra Singh.

Dr Jitendra Singh said ISRO is the epitome of India’s Naari Shakti, – with women scientists not only participating but also leading the various activities in Space research programmes. Ms. Nigar Shaji is the Project Director of Aditya L1 Mission while Ms. Kalpana Kalahasti is the Associate Project Director, Chandrayaan-3, he said.

Women will be equal partners in our nation’s journey during the Amritkaal and the women scientists of ISRO will be its torchbearers as we march towards a Viksit Bharat @2047, said Dr Jitendra Singh.