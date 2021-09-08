Tripura CM pays obeisance at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Sept 8: Chief Minister of Tripura, Biplab Kumar Deb today visited the Holy Cave Shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji and paid obeisance at the Sanctum Sanctorum. The CM prayed for the well being, progress and prosperity of the people of the country.

Ramesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board received the Chief Minister on his arrival at Bhawan.

Ramesh Kumar mentioned various infrastructure development initiatives taken and further arrangements being put in place by the Shrine Board for continuously improving the facilities for the visiting pilgrims.