Sinha meets Rijiju, Giriraj; attends function of Prahlad Joshi

Issues pertaining to J&K discussed

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 8: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today met Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Giriraj Singh in New Delhi and was reported to have discussed issues with them pertaining to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sinha is in New Delhi on a three-day visit for meeting various representatives of the Central Government.

A tweet by Minister for RDD & Panchayats Shandilya Giriraj Singh said PMGSY, Watershed Management, Panchayats & Rural Development, MNREGA and other schemes in J&K were discussed with Manoj Sinha during the meeting.

“Development of J&K is our priority,” Giriraj said.

Sinha’s meeting with Rijiju lasted about half an hour.

Rijiju appreciated the efforts being made by Sinha to implements all initiatives taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for direct benefits and welfare of the common people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Rijiju also tweeted a photograph of his meeting with Sinha.

A number of Central laws have been implemented in Jammu and Kashmir after abrogation of special status of erstwhile State of J&K and its bifurcation into two Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.

Certain obsolete laws have been deleted.

“Kiren Rijiju (Union Minister of Law and Justice) met Lt Guv of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha and appreciates his efforts to implement all the initiatives taken by PM Modi for the direct benefits and welfare of the common man of Jammu and Kashmir,” a tweet by Rijiju said.

The Lieutenant Governor also met prominent political personality Sudanshu Mittal in New Delhi.

In the evening, he attended a function hosted by Union Minister for Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi in the Union capital.

Sinha has very hectic schedule of meetings in New Delhi during next two days of his visit as well.

He is expected to return to Srinagar on Friday afternoon.

It may be mentioned here that the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) have started Public Outreach-II Programme by around 70 Ministers in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir which will begin tomorrow and last about nine weeks.

Many senior Ministers are part of the Public Outreach-II programme.

Apart from the tour of Ministers, number of Parliamentary Standing Committees (PSC) have been visiting the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.