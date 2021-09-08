J&K Grameen Bank signs MoA with NSCFDC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 8: J&K Grameen Bank (JKGB) and National Scheduled Castes Finance and Development Corporation (NSCFDC) signed Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) to provide financial assistance for economic empowerment of persons belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC) families.

The MoA was signed by Ajay Kohli, General Manager on behalf of JKGB and C Ramesh Rao, Chief General Manager on behalf of NSCFDC in the presence of Sudhir Gupta, Chairman JKGB and Rajnish Kumar Jenaw, CMD NSCFDC.

MoA with NSCFDC includes providing interest subvention scheme to Individual Scheduled Caste Borrowers as well as SHGs under the “Vanchit Ikai Samooh aur Vargon ki Aarthik Sahayta (VISVAS)” Yojana of NSCFDC and obtaining funds for concessional lending to target group.

On the occasion, Chairman JKGB highlighted that JKGB, through its vast network and large customer base especially in rural areas, would act as Channelizing Agent (CA) for the loan schemes of NSDFDC and this MoA with NSCFDC shall be helpful in providing concessional finance for setting up of self-employment projects and Vocational Education and training Loan Schemes to unemployed SC persons.

Such a collaborative, handholding and flexible approach for the welfare of SC population will invariably augment the national priorities like Agriculture, Skill India, MUDRA and Stand-Up India.

Other dignitaries from both the organizations, Devanand, Chief General Manager NSCFDC, Rajesh Bihari, GM NSCFDC and Syed Aadil Bashir, General Manager JKGB, were also present.