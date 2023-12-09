Tributes paid to martyr Shamsher Singh

Excelsior Correspondent

AKHNOOR, Dec 9: The 22nd martyr day of Deputy Commandant BSF Shamsher Singh was today observed at Shaheed Shamsher Singh Dy. Comdt. GHSS Jourian.

Suraj Singh Bhau, Vice Chairman DDC was chief guest on this occasion.

Krishna Devi, wife of Shaheed Shamsher Singh and Romesh Singh Slathia, Principal GHSS Jourian welcomed the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Suraj Singh Bhau applauded the valour and courage of Shaheed Shamsher Singh who laid down his life while fighting terrorists on December 9, 2001 in Kulgam area of Kashmir.

He said that Shamsher Singh had left this world 22 years ago but his love for nation and the spirit to sacrifice life to safeguard the countrymen shall always be remembered.

Suraj Singh Rathore, Joint Secretary JKBOSE appreciated the efforts of J&K Govt to rename GHSS Jourian after Shamsher Singh.

Subash Chander Sharma, PO MC Jourian and Satish Kumar Shastri, Commanding Officer 46 Bn BSF Akhnoor also attended the function.

The Guard of Honour was given to the Martyr by Assistant Commandant 46 Bn BSF.

Floral tributes were paid to the martyr by PRI members.