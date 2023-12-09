FIRs registered for overloading

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Dec 9: Acting tough against violators of traffic rules, Rajouri Police seized 15 vehicles and challaned 100 others while two FIRs were registered for overloading.

Rajouri Police took action against the violators by setting up special nakas at different location in Manjakote. Police is taking special action against overloading and those driving without helmet and without documents .

SHO Manjakote Inspector Ibrar Khan said that Police is taking action against those who are violating traffic rules by setting up nakas at different locations. He added that special work is being done by the police to improve the traffic system as more challans are being done for overloading and driving without helmet and without documents .

Special efforts are being made to reduce overloading in the area. During the action many people are running away from the spot after seeing the police naka but the police are sending challans to homes on the basis of their vehicle numbers, he said.