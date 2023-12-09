Implement 27% reservation as per SC Judgment on Mandal Commission report: OBC leaders

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 9: In a joint executive body meeting of different OBC bodies under the banner of 0BC Adhikar Tiranga Yatra, the speakers stressed upon the Union Government to implement 27 percent reservation in Government services in J&K as Supreme Court Judgment dated 16-11-1992 on Mandal Commission Report.

“Despite the assurances made by Narendra Modi during J&K Assembly election rally at Maulana Azad Stadium and at Hiranagar in 2014, the BJP Government has adopted the policy to linger on the implementation of constitutional rights of 27% reservation for OBC masses in J&K as the 10th year of this Government is in process but only nomenclature has been changed for J&K OBCs without 27% reservation in Government services, Urban Local Bodies and Panchyati Raj System,” the leaders said.

They alleged that the Government in J&K has made Backward Classes Commissions without any OBC Chairman and Members. “At present J&K is facing 9th commission in which 92 years old Justice has been appointed as its chairman who has not visited any residents of OBC masses of J&K and preparing reports in only closed rooms for diluting the reservation of Mandal Commission identified J&K OBC castes and communities,” they added.

The OBC leaders said, “LG Manoj Sinha has spoken so many times that his Government has sent its complete recommendations to the Union Government for reservation of seats for OBC masses and now the matter is in the hands of Modi Government but the bill regarding the OBC reservation has not yet come in the parliament session, which is the last session of the Parliament of BJP Government. Further, Government is not ready to have caste census then how the population of OBC masses will be counted for reservation as per their population”.

Prominent among those spoke in the meeting were Mohd Shabir Ahmed Salaria (Dhobi Biradari), Faquir Chand Satia (AIBCF president), Ghulam Hassaan Sheer Gujri (president, All J&K Welfare Forum), Bansi Lal Choudhary (OBC Mahasabha), Kewal Krishan Fotra (All J&K Sain Samaj) and Raj Kumar Chalotra (Vishwkarma Sabha).